CN to webcast 2019 Investor Day presentations on June 4

MONTREAL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today it will webcast its Investor Day presentations to investors and analysts in Toronto on June 4, 2019.



The live webcast and speakers’ slides will be available on CN’s website at www.cn.ca/investorday . Presentation slides will be posted at 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on June 4.

The CN leadership team will deliver a series of presentations focused on CN’s strategic agenda of delivering results today while building for the future.

AGENDA (All times EDT)

June 4

8:00-8:45 a.m.



JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer



8:45-9:30 a.m. Mike Cory, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer



James Thompson, Vice-President, Western Region



Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Western Region



Doug MacDonald, Vice-President, Eastern Region



Jim Sokol, Vice-President, Mechanical



Raj Gupta, Vice-President, System Engineering



Doug Ryhorchuk, Vice-President, Network Operations



10:00-11:00 a.m.





Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain

James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain



11:00-11:30 a.m.



Janet Drysdale, Vice-President, Financial Planning, Acquisitions and Integration

11:30-12:00 p.m.





Michael Foster, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Officer

Michael Farkouh, Vice-President, Railroad and Technology Deployment



1:00-1:45 p.m.



Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



1:45-2:25 p.m.



Questions and Answers



2:25-2:30 p.m. Closing remarks from JJ Ruest

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company’s website at www.cn.ca .



Contacts : Media

Jonathan Abecassis

Senior Manager

Media Relations

(514) 399-7956 Investment Community

Paul Butcher

Vice-President

Investor Relations

(514) 399-0052



