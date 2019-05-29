There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,793 in the last 365 days.

CN to webcast 2019 Investor Day presentations on June 4

MONTREAL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today it will webcast its Investor Day presentations to investors and analysts in Toronto on June 4, 2019.  

The live webcast and speakers’ slides will be available on CN’s website at www.cn.ca/investorday. Presentation slides will be posted at 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on June 4.

The CN leadership team will deliver a series of presentations focused on CN’s strategic agenda of delivering results today while building for the future.

AGENDA (All times EDT)

June 4

8:00-8:45 a.m.

 JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer
8:45-9:30 a.m. Mike Cory, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer

James Thompson, Vice-President, Western Region

Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Western Region

Doug MacDonald, Vice-President, Eastern Region

Jim Sokol, Vice-President, Mechanical

Raj Gupta, Vice-President, System Engineering

Doug Ryhorchuk, Vice-President, Network Operations
10:00-11:00 a.m.


 Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain
James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain
11:00-11:30 a.m.

 Janet Drysdale, Vice-President, Financial Planning, Acquisitions and Integration
11:30-12:00 p.m.


 Michael Foster, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Officer
Michael Farkouh, Vice-President, Railroad and Technology Deployment
1:00-1:45 p.m.

 Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
1:45-2:25 p.m.

 Questions and Answers
2:25-2:30 p.m. Closing remarks from JJ Ruest

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:  
Media
Jonathan Abecassis
Senior Manager
Media Relations
(514) 399-7956		 Investment Community
Paul Butcher
Vice-President 
Investor Relations 
(514) 399-0052

