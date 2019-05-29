Stereotaxis to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCQX: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Fischel will provide an overview of the Company's technology and business during his presentation on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PT. In addition, on Wednesday he will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and other conference attendees, which can be scheduled at www.ldmicro.com/events . The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 250 companies in the small-cap/micro-cap space with over 1,000 attendees.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Over 100 issued patents support the Stereotaxis platform. Stereotaxis’ robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. The Stereotaxis GenesisTM RMN System is CE marked and will become available in other global geographies subject to regulatory approvals. Stereotaxis Imaging Model S is CE marked and FDA cleared. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

