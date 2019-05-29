CyberX Launches First Open Development Environment (ODE) for Securing IoT/ICS Devices Running Proprietary Protocols

Enables Customers and Technology Partners to Independently Add Support for Proprietary IoT/ICS Protocols Without Divulging Sensitive Information

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced a new Open Development Environment (ODE) that makes it easy for organizations to secure unmanaged IoT and ICS devices running proprietary protocols.

/EIN News/ -- The Horizon Protocol ODE enables customers and partners to easily develop, test, and deploy custom protocol dissectors for CyberX’s market-leading cybersecurity platform, without divulging proprietary information about how the protocols are designed or sharing network packet captures (PCAPs) that may contain sensitive information. Dissectors are plug-ins that decode network traffic so it can be processed by automated network analysis programs.

With Horizon, customers and partners can quickly integrate custom dissectors into the CyberX platform and immediately leverage a broad array of automated Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) services, including: asset and firmware identification; risk and vulnerability management; continuous threat monitoring using patented M2M-aware behavioral analytics; and IoT/ICS threat intelligence. The platform also provides built-in support for integrating with a wide range of security stacks used in modern SOCs (Splunk, IBM QRadar, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, HP Aruba, etc.).

Horizon addresses a key challenge for securing IoT and ICS environments because equipment vendors that design proprietary protocol systems typically do not disclose their technical information to third parties. And in many critical infrastructure and industrial organizations, it’s a violation of compliance regulations or corporate policy to share sensitive network traffic information with external organizations.

Horizon also enables customers and partners to easily localize messages and reports into any language they choose, making CyberX accessible to organizations in any part of the world.

Additionally, Horizon is a flexible open framework enabling customers and partners to:

Easily update vendor-specific field mappings using JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), a widely-used, human-readable open format

using JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), a widely-used, human-readable open format Modify text in alerts and reports to meet unique organizational requirements

in alerts and reports to meet unique organizational requirements Customize support for standard protocols , such as when using non-standard ports

, such as when using non-standard ports Monitor dissectors in real-time to understand how they’re performing (memory, bandwidth, etc.) and make sure they’re working correctly

“The Horizon Protocol ODE enables CyberX to leverage a global developer community to quickly scale its support for securing any protocol, for any device, anywhere,” said Nir Giller, CyberX Co-Founder, CTO, and GM of International Operations. “It’s a huge industry milestone because it addresses a long-standing challenge for the entire industry — how to support the diverse mix of specialized protocols deployed in IoT and ICS environments across a range of sectors.”

About CyberX

CyberX delivers the only industrial cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT and ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, environmental incidents, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 US energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Strategic partners include industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, IBM Security, Splunk, Optiv Security, McAfee, DXC Technology, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

