mCig, Inc. Announces Strategic Agreement With Amare Technologies, Inc. for Development and Distribution of Grow LED Lights to Cannabis Market

JACKSONVILLE, FL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it signed a strategic agreement with Amare Technologies Inc., a lighting company (https://www.amarelights.com/). MCIG, through its wholly own subsidiary, CBJ Distributing Inc., that distributes the line of cannabis supply items, such as: labels, jars, child proof envelopes, vape pens, to almost all dispensaries in Nevada, while enlarging its market share in southern and central California, will be stocking Amare’s commercial LED fixtures with in-store displays that exhibit Amare’s smart LED technology controlled by their smartPAR™ cloud-based software. Additionally, CBJ knowledgeable sales professionals will be providing local sales support for the cannabis market in these regions.



Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig Inc., said, “Our partnership with Amare Technologies demonstrates our commitment to offering the latest high-tech products to its customers. Until now, there haven’t been options for growers to access and demo adjustable LED hardware and software from their local retail store. We’re happy to give Amare Technologies access to our powerful distribution network, and to be a strategic partner to sell and market their products.”

Amare has been helping growers get the most out of their resources and time since 2014 with high performance, value-added LED horticulture lighting solutions. “Today, we are introducing the SolarBar800(Bar8), our most efficient and powerful horticulture lighting solution to date,” stated Victor Nguyen, CEO of Amare Technologies Inc. and COO of mCig Inc., designed specifically for commercial cannabis cultivation requiring high ppfd and productivity.

Featuring up to 2.9J electrical efficiency and 900w, the Bar8 is exceptionally efficient and powerful, yet flexible with a recommended mounting height over canopy of 6-60"(6-18" without lenses, 24-60" w/optional lenses) to accommodate single and multi-tier applications. Innovation and precision have always been part of our design philosophy and the Bar8 is no exception. The results are detachable bars that can used in pairs for additional coverage, side/supplemental lighting, etc. and remote power supply.

Please visit, https://www.amarelights.com/ for more information about our new products.

About MCIG Group (OTCQB: MCIG)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact: mCig, Inc.

Paul Rosenberg

paul@mciggroup.org

