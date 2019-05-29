Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market 2019-2023 - Focus on Senolytic drug therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers various therapies currently under trials in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market. The market estimation has been performed with consideration for revenue generation in the forecast years 2018-2023 after the expected availability of products in the market by 2023. The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market has been segmented by the following therapies: Senolytic drug therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy and Other therapies which includes stem cell-based therapies, etc.



Revenue forecasts from 2028 to 2023 are given for each therapy and application, with estimated values derived from the expected revenue generation in the first year of launch.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players performing research or the potential players across each regional longevity and anti-senescence therapy market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors and potential entrants in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Country-specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Japan, China, India, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa

A detailed description of various anti-senescence therapies, such as senolytic drug therapy, gene therapy, immunotherapy, and other stem cell therapies, and their influence in slowing down aging or reverse the aging process

Coverage of various therapeutic drugs, devices and technologies and information on compounds used for the development of anti-aging therapeutics

A look at the clinical trials and expected launch of anti-senescence products

Detailed profiles of the market-leading companies and potential entrants in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market, including AgeX Therapeutics, CohBar Inc., PowerVision Inc., T.A. Sciences and Unity Biotechnology



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Drugs, Devices and Technologies Used in the Longevity and Anti-senescence Market

Market Evolution and Key Future Trends

Timeline of Longevity and Anti-senescence

Key Future Trends

Clinical Trials and the Expected Launch of Anti-senescence Products

Standards and Regulations in the Market

United States

European Union

Japan

India

Brazil

Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Surging Level of Disposable Income

Rising Awareness of Anti-Aging Products Among Generation Y and Later Generations

Increasing Advancements in Anti-senescence Technologies

Chapter 4 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Therapy

Senolytic Drug Therapy

Gene Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Chapter 5 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Application

Longevity

Senescence Inhibition

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neural Degenerative Diseases

Ophthalmology Disorders

Cancer

Chapter 6 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Industry Structure in Longevity and Anti-senescence Market

Industry Structure

Suppliers

Research and Development

Manufacturing/Production

Distribution and Marketing

End Users

Investments and Funding Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Acorda Therapeutics

Agex Therapeutics

Antoxerene

Calico Life Sciences

Celgene

Cleara Biotech

Cohbar

Human Longevity Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Oisin Biotechnology

Powervision Inc.

Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Restorbio

Sierra Sciences Llc

Senex Biotechnology

Senolytic Therapeutics

Spotlight Bioscience

T.A. Sciences

Unity Biotechnology



