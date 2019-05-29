Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market 2019-2023 - Focus on Senolytic drug therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy and Others
The scope of this report is broad and covers various therapies currently under trials in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market. The market estimation has been performed with consideration for revenue generation in the forecast years 2018-2023 after the expected availability of products in the market by 2023. The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market has been segmented by the following therapies: Senolytic drug therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy and Other therapies which includes stem cell-based therapies, etc.
Revenue forecasts from 2028 to 2023 are given for each therapy and application, with estimated values derived from the expected revenue generation in the first year of launch.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players performing research or the potential players across each regional longevity and anti-senescence therapy market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors and potential entrants in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Country-specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Japan, China, India, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa
- A detailed description of various anti-senescence therapies, such as senolytic drug therapy, gene therapy, immunotherapy, and other stem cell therapies, and their influence in slowing down aging or reverse the aging process
- Coverage of various therapeutic drugs, devices and technologies and information on compounds used for the development of anti-aging therapeutics
- A look at the clinical trials and expected launch of anti-senescence products
- Detailed profiles of the market-leading companies and potential entrants in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market, including AgeX Therapeutics, CohBar Inc., PowerVision Inc., T.A. Sciences and Unity Biotechnology
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Drugs, Devices and Technologies Used in the Longevity and Anti-senescence Market
- Market Evolution and Key Future Trends
- Timeline of Longevity and Anti-senescence
- Key Future Trends
- Clinical Trials and the Expected Launch of Anti-senescence Products
- Standards and Regulations in the Market
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
- India
- Brazil
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population Across the Globe
- Surging Level of Disposable Income
- Rising Awareness of Anti-Aging Products Among Generation Y and Later Generations
- Increasing Advancements in Anti-senescence Technologies
Chapter 4 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Therapy
- Senolytic Drug Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Application
- Longevity
- Senescence Inhibition
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neural Degenerative Diseases
- Ophthalmology Disorders
- Cancer
Chapter 6 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Industry Structure in Longevity and Anti-senescence Market
- Industry Structure
- Suppliers
- Research and Development
- Manufacturing/Production
- Distribution and Marketing
- End Users
- Investments and Funding Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Agex Therapeutics
- Antoxerene
- Calico Life Sciences
- Celgene
- Cleara Biotech
- Cohbar
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Insilico Medicine
- Oisin Biotechnology
- Powervision Inc.
- Prana Biotechnology Ltd.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Restorbio
- Sierra Sciences Llc
- Senex Biotechnology
- Senolytic Therapeutics
- Spotlight Bioscience
- T.A. Sciences
- Unity Biotechnology
