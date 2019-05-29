mophie announces new powerstation universal charging solutions with USB-C

powerstation Line Features Multiple Ports to Charge Smartphones, Tablets, and other Compatible Devices

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the no. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today announced a new line of universal batteries for everyday portable power. Available in four capacities, the powerstation , powerstation mini , powerstation XL , and powerstation XXL each feature multiple charging ports, including a shared USB-C input and output port.

The 2019 mophie powerstation line features a versatile USB-C port, and a durable fabric finish that provides a comfortable feel and protects against scratches or scuffs when stowed alongside other devices.









/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this release is available https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e44f0fc-d094-4139-b54d-8a4217db9767, and a product video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZNI-zn3KqU

“mophie is committed to providing consumers with power for all their devices whenever and wherever it’s needed,” said Robert Johnson, general manager for mophie. “We’ve updated our powerstation line to feature USB-C ports, so consumers can use the same cable to not only charge their device, but to recharge their powerstation as well. Available in multiple colors and capacities, the compact powerstation batteries fit easily into any bag, ensuring there’s always an extra charge on hand.”

The 2019 mophie powerstation line features a versatile shared USB-C input and output port, which can be used to charge the powerstation battery, or charge a connected device. In addition, the powerstation mini and powerstation have an additional USB-A port, while the powerstation XL and powerstation XXL have two additional ports for charging multiple smartphones, tablet and other compatible devices simultaneously. A four-light LED power indicator displays the charging status and current battery life.

The mophie powerstation line has a durable fabric finish, providing a comfortable feel and protection against scratches or scuffs when stowed alongside other devices. As with all mophie batteries, the powerstation line is triple-test certified to ensure peak performance and safe operation and includes a two-year warranty2.

The mophie powerstation line is available in multiple capacities and colors as follows:

powerstation mini – 5,000mAh (up to 18 hours of total device use time), available in Black, Gray, Navy, Hot Pink and Light Blue

powerstation – 10,000mAh (up to 36 hours of total device use time), available in Black, Gray, Navy and Pink

powerstation XL – 15,000mAh (up to 55 hours of total device use time), available in Black and Gray

powerstation XXL – 20,000mAh (up to 73 hours of total device use time), available in Black

Three additional powerstation batteries in exclusive colors and finishes are available at Verizon.

Availability & Pricing

The mophie powerstation, powerstation mini, powerstation XL and powerstation XXL are available now on mophie.com, and will be available at Verizon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $39.95, $49.95, $59.95 and $69.95, respectively.

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , or register at mophie.com/innovation .

1The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Portable Power Packs, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2016-Mar. 2019

2mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See mophie.com/warranty for more details.

About mophie:

mophie, the #1 selling battery case manufacturer and the #1 external battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and Best Buy. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, England, and China. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.zagg.com , www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.BestHalo.com.

Contacts:

Media:

The Brand Amp

Nicole Fait

949-438-1104

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.