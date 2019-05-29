CARASSO MOTORS & BLINK CHARGING AGREEMENT BRING CHARGING SOLUTIONS TO ISRAEL

Tel Aviv, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), the leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station products and networked EV charging services has partnered with Carasso Motors, the world’s oldest Renault importer, and one of the largest in Israel, in a multi-year agreement to put electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment at the service of Israeli drivers.



Blink is offering drivers in the US and in several other countries smart connected charging stations allowing them to charge their EV with the fastest, most advanced networked charging station available in the market. Blink smart charging stations allows for access and control on the unit via the free Blink mobile app. The smart chargers will be offered in multiple languages, while the mobile app enables EV drivers to start and stop their charging session, monitor usage, check diagnostics, and locate the nearest public charging location.

“This partnership is the first step in helping Israel realize their goals for a cleaner, greener transportation system and we are excited to be working alongside the country’s largest Electric Vehicle importer, to bring our EV charging technology to their customers,” shared Marc Berger, Managing Director, Blink Charging Ltd.

The Carasso-Blink agreement follows Israel’s initiative mandating the transition from gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles replacing them with electric vehicles or cars and trucks that run on natural gas by 2030. The two companies are committed to ensuring the availability and infrastructure to serve the growing EV demand which is forecasted to reach 175,000 vehicles in the next five years and more than 1.5 million by 2030.

“This agreement is one of many to help make EV adoption around the globe smooth and efficient for Blink customers, and we look forward to continuing to expand with mutually beneficial agreements such as this one with Carasso,” shared Blink Founder and Chairman, Michael D. Farkas.

Blink has a long history of paving the way for electric vehicles since its inception in 2009 as Car Charging Group (U.S.). Since then, the company has become one of the leading providers of EV charging stations and the largest owner/operator of these stations in the United States. This agreement with Carasso further deepens the company’s commitment to help support countries that are focusing on clean transportation.

“The Blink agreement is a new significant stone in Carasso’s EV strategy – which consists in offering the best service and technology to our drivers. We were convinced of the value of Blink’s product and believe they will have a positive impact on the development of the EV market in Israel,” shared Avi Kenet, CCO of Carasso Motors.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging LTD (Israel), a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging (U.S.), is the largest owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and a growing presence in Europe and South America. Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. With a long history pioneering the EV industry and a team of leaders that created the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force in the EV industry with more than 140,000 EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations.

ABOUT CARASSO MOTORS

Founded in 1933, Carasso Motors Ltd. is Israel’s oldest vehicle importer and one of the country’s largest. The Group imports and distributes vehicles and provides support services in the vehicle sector which has played a crucial role in developing Israel’s vehicle industry. Carasso current imports Renault, Nissan, Infinity, and Dacia vehicles as well as two-wheel vehicles by Yamaha, San-Yang and Kawasaki.

BLINK INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

InvestorRelations@blinkcharging.com

BLINK MEDIA CONTACT

PublicRelations@blinkcharging.com

