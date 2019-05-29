ThirdEye Gen Announces New Software Partner Generate Program, Expanding Software Developer Community with its X2 MR Glasses

New program offers a unique partnership opportunity for individual developers or large AR/MR software companies to generate additional revenue and lease the X2 glasses to create new applications

PRINCETON, N.J., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye Gen – a leader in augmented and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions and creator of the world’s smallest MR glasses (called X2), today announces its new Software Partner Generate Program to expand its developer community and provide unique partnership opportunities for individual developers and large AR/MR software companies.



/EIN News/ -- ThirdEye’s Software Partner Generate Program has three main components to benefit developers, including:

Revenue Share Agreement – Software developers and companies have two options to generate additional revenue with ThirdEye’s X2 MR glasses (hardware):

Become a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) – Buy ThirdEye’s X2 glasses, put their software on it and resell it at a value-added price and for bulk quantities. Earn Two-Way Commission – ThirdEye pays commission base on deals generated by software partners, and the software partners can pay commission base to ThirdEye based on deals that ThirdEye generates for the software partners.

Partner Success Program – ThirdEye’s in-house software team offers free developer support to answer any questions and enable developers to port, develop or run their application on the X2 glasses effectively. AR/MR developer communities will have unrestricted access to the team who designed and created the X2 glasses, enabling them to explore and take full advantage of all the features, sensors and capabilities built into the X2 glasses with minimal effort to get their apps running.



Lease Program – For large-scale deployments on the X2 glasses, paying upfront is not a viable option for many software partners. ThirdEye offers a two-year lease program to spread out payments towards the overall cost in order to help disseminate AR/MR technology around the world and create an affordable and unique payment structure.

“We support our developer community and understand how important their role is to improving the applications for our X2 glasses, which is why we are so excited to implement this first of its kind software partnership program to strengthen and grow those relationships,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder of ThirdEye Gen. “Our goal is for developers to get the most out of our hardware – both with functionality and pricing.”

In addition to ThirdEye’s new Software Partner Generate Program, the company offers existing opportunities to strengthen its developer relations, including the ThirdEye App Store , Joint Marketing to showcase new applications at leading trade shows, Developers Documentation to provide same source codes, X2 Simulator and Android Studio that allows developers to check and test what their solution will look like on the glasses, as well as VisionEye SLAM SDK that is available for free to encourage developers to take advantage of this built-in capability.

For more information about ThirdEye Gen and its X2 MR glasses, visit www.thirdeyegen.com . For additional information on ThirdEye’s Software Partner Generate Program, email developers@thirdeyegen.com .

About ThirdEye Gen

ThirdEye Gen is a leader in AR/MR solutions for enterprise, providing an all-in-one (hardware and software) solution for all industries, including energy. While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It offers the smallest MR Smart Glasses on the market, including a built-in proprietary SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) system that allows for 3D environment scanning and advanced MR features that aren’t available on a monocular device. The ThirdEye App Suite, used by enterprise customers around the world, offers live AR remote help, 3D SLAM based CAD modeling/overlay and more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for ThirdEye Gen

HYoung@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102

