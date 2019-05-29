$1.5 Bn Garden Tillers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Tillers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The garden tillers market is likely to reach around $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018-2024.



The growth of sustainable cities, the rise of urban gardening, the growth of the landscaping industry, the growing adoption of IoT, and the growth of cordless tillers are expected to drive the garden tillers market. Currently, the garden tillers market is undergoing a revolution as smart tillers are being replaced with traditional ones. The adoption of tillers in several end-user industries such as commercial, and residential is driving the global garden tillers market.



Further, the implementation of stringent emission regulations by government agencies worldwide to tackle increasing pollution levels is influencing the growth of green covers, thereby positively impacting the garden tillers market. Further, the increase in the green cover in urban areas, stability in the economic landscape, and the increased consumer interest toward gardening across the world are the factors directly influencing the market.



Nowadays, vendors are trying to meet the consumer's need by providing technically high-quality products. They are integrating smart digital assistance that is capable to detect, analyze, and execute instructions according to the surrounding environment. Also, the emergence of voice-activated control systems has further added an impetus to market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tertill, a solar powered and weatherproof garden tiller, demonstrates the shift toward smart connected tillers.



The research report on the garden tillers market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by products (front-tine, rear-tine, cultivators, and mid-tine), end-users (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA).



The study considers the present scenario of the garden tillers market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the garden tillers market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The garden tillers market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the green cover in cities and the growth of urban gardening across the world. Vendors are focusing on adopting the latest technologies and innovations in garden products. The rise of robotic garden tillers and the penetration of IoT are expected to bring significant changes in the industry. Also, the presence of highly productive domestic manufacturers and growing exports is expected to accelerate the growth of tillers in North America in the next few years. Further, the growth of sustainable cities in the MEA region is expected to drive the overall usage and adoption of garden tillers.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Growth of Sustainable Cities

Rise of Urban Gardening

Increase in Aging Population

Growth of Landscaping Industry

Market Growth Restraints

Increasing Pollution from Gas-powered Gardening Equipment

Decreasing Land Cover

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Adoption of IoT in Gardening

Growth of Cordless Tillers

Rise of Robotic Tillers

