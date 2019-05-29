Red Cat to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4th

SANTURCE, Puerto Rico, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat, Inc. (OTC: TFVR), a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, today announced the Company is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Jeff Thompson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4th at 4:20 p.m. PT on Track 4. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the conference. Investors are encouraged to contact their LD Micro representative or investor relations at Investors@redcat.red to request a meeting with management.

About Red Cat

Red Cat is a leading provider of secure blockchain-based distributed storage, analytics and SaaS for the drone industry. Through its innovative products and leadership, Red Cat provides solutions for regulators to track and review flight data, insurance companies to insure drones, and pilots to become compliant with regulations. Red Cat’s success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivaled innovation that makes drones trackable, accountable and the sky a safer place. Red Cat is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.redcatpropware.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com .

Investor Relations Contact Information:

Red Cat Inc.

Cobian's Plaza,

1607 Avenida Juan Ponce de León,

San Juan, PR 00909

Investors@redcat.red

PR Contact Information:

Todd Barrish

Indicate Media

todd@indicatemedia.com

917-861-0089



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.