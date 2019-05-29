Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market: Focus on Material, Technology, Layer and Application - Analysis and Forecast: 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.01% and 5.48% in terms of value over the period of 2018 to 2028.



This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use applications in the automotive, building and construction, stainless steel, and solar industries.

The emergence of functional coatings such as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings has led to the increased efficiency of the product, thereby providing larger degree of sustainability and additional features. The usage of consumer goods such as mobile phones, tablets, and wearables have become indispensable in the present social scenario. The fingerprint stains on the surface of touch screen along with the reflectivity issue require the application of efficient coatings that would repel the deposition of dirt and stains and allow minimal reflectance of light.



The application of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings not only makes the product aesthetically pleasing but also help in reducing strain on eyes. Owing to continuous ongoing research and development in this field, the effectiveness of these coatings is gradually being improved, which is anticipated to increase their utility and adoption in multiple end-user industries in the coming future.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 15 supplier profiles with their financial analysis, SWOT, and product portfolio.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Need for Anti-Reflective Coatings in the Automotive Industry

1.1.2 Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

1.1.3 Increasing demand from End-Use Applications

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

1.2.2 Non-uniform Pricing of Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Rapid Growth in Solar Energy Installations

1.3.2 Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coatings in Premium and Luxury Cars



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Other Key Activities

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

2.3 Market Share Analysis for Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain

3.2 Industry Attractiveness for Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis for Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market

3.4 Country Share Analysis for Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market



4 Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Technology), 2016-2028

4.1 Assumptions

4.2 Limitations

4.3 Market Overview

4.3.1 Vacuum Deposition

4.3.2 Sol Gel

4.3.3 Others



5 Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Application), 2016-2028

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Application)

5.2.1 Consumer Goods

5.2.1.1 Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Laptops and Tablets

5.2.1.3 Televisions and Monitors

5.2.1.4 Wearables

5.2.1.5 Others

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.3.1 Windshields

5.2.3.2 Infotainment System and Central Control System

5.2.4 Solar

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Application)

5.3.1 Consumer Goods

5.3.1.1 Smartphones

5.3.1.2 Televisions and Monitors

5.3.1.3 Laptops and Tablets

5.3.1.4 Wearables

5.3.1.5 Others

5.3.2 Building and Construction

5.3.2.1 Architectural Glass

5.3.2.2 Ceramic Sanitaryware

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.3.1 Infotainment and Central Control System

5.3.4 Stainless-Steel

5.3.5 Others



6 Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Material), 2016-2028

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Material)

6.2.1 Silicon

6.2.2 Titanium

6.2.3 Others



7 Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Layer), 2016-2028

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Layer)

7.2.1 Single-Layer Coatings

7.2.2 Multi-Layer Coatings



8 Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market (by Region), $Million and Million Square Meters, 2016-2028



9 Company Profiles



AGC Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Cytonix, LLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Izovac Ltd.

Janos Technology, LLC

Kriya Materials

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

NANOKOTE PTY LTD

Natoco Co., Ltd.

NIPPON PAINT SURF CHEMICALS Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal DSM

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

