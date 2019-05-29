Comfortable Breastfeeding Experience to Drive Breast Shell Sales over 33 Thousand Units in 2019, finds Fact.MR study

North America continues to be the leading market for breast shell, attributed to the growing consumer inclination towards technology-driven solutions for breastfeeding.

Rockville, MD, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, global sales of breast shells were close to 33 thousand units in 2018, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 6.0% in 2019. Key factors that influence the breast shell industry range from robust government spending on healthcare infrastructure and facilities, to technological advancements in breastfeeding accessories, and notable increase in the number of working women.

The study opines that manufacturers’ efforts towards offering comfortable breastfeeding experience to the working women with sore and sensitive nipples has been complementing the development and adoption of breast shells. Effectiveness of breast shells, to offer protection against friction against clothes and prevent rashes, has been advocating their use among women who immediately resume their work post-delivery. The study opines that presence of a relatively conservative demographic in developing economies, where open communication breastfeeding accessories is frowned upon to a certain extent, continues to remain a key growth hindrance for the breast shell market .

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2504

Technologically-driven Breastfeeding Solutions Gain Traction

The report highlights the convergence of technology and breastfeeding accessories, engendering advances in breast shells. These advancements are primarily aimed at adjustments to distinct breast contour, and enable ventilation through pores that breathe air but prevent leakage.

The constant search for comfort among women, has provided an impetus to manufacturers in developing flexible breastfeeding accessories that adapt to the breast contours, and prevent stains from leakage. Feature-rich breast shells have been gaining momentum among the tech-savvy women, which has further created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in terms of technology advancements, thereby auguring well for growth of the breast shell market.

Browse Full Report on Breast Shell Market with In-depth TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/2504/breast-shell-market

The study finds that apart from benefitting women with sore and cracked nipples, breast shell also find adoption among working women suffering from breast engorgement during the postpartum period, when pumping breast during office shifts becomes difficult. Additionally, concerns apropos of developing mastitis, a bacterial infection, resulting from delay in milk pumping and leading to breast engorgement, have been expanding the customer base for breast shell manufacturers.

Growing Popularity of Effective Alternatives to Confine Adoption of Breast Shells

The study identifies the penetration of infant formulas as a restraint for the breast shell market. Infant formulas have been gaining popularity as effective alternatives to breast milk, as these include essential nutrients and vitamins for growth. Several medical conditions that prevent women from breastfeeding has given a leeway to the adoption of infant formula to ensure that the baby is fed well. Lower intake of essential fat, in light of strict diet followed women abreast the health & wellness trend, has further complemented the adoption of infant formula, thereby impeding the demand for breast shells.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2504

The report finds that North America will remain the leading market for breast shell, underpinned by the trends of delayed parenthood, and increased spending on premium baby care accessories. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives to improve the provision of care and spread awareness about relevant products & accessories, will continue to pose an indirect impact on purchases of breastfeeding accessories. This, coupled with growing number of medical insurance schemes that cover the baby care products, have significantly upheld growth of the breast shell market in the region.

This Fact.MR study offers a comprehensive forecast of the breast shell market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The breast shell market is projected to record a CAGR of over 7% through 2027.

To Buy Breast Shell Market Report, Visit- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2504/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.