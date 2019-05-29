Taoping Alliance Welcomes Twenty-Two New Members

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based advertisement distribution and display terminal sharing systems and online retail platform, today announced that twenty-two companies have joined the Taoping Alliance at the Taoping New Media Promotion Conference held in Taizhou city, Jiangsu Province, China on May 26, 2019. Taoping Alliance is a nationwide advertising resource sharing platform jointly founded by TAOP and Shenzhen Taoping New-Media Limited. Since its establishment in May 2017, the number of Taoping Alliance members has increased to one hundred and fifty-three with the coverage of twenty-six provinces out of thirty-four provincial level administrative units in China and three members overseas (Toronto, Asia, and Singapore).



The twenty-two new members are Yancheng Taoping, Kunshan Taoping, Yangzhong Taoping, Jurong Taoping, and Jinhu Taoping, in Jiangsu Province, Yuxi Taoping, and Nujiang Taoping in Yunnan Province, Liupanshui Taoping, Qiandongnan Taoping, Kaili Taoping, Xifeng Taoping, and Kaiyang Taoping, in Guizhou Province, Dingtao Taoping, Zhangqiu Taoping, Rongcheng Taoping, Yanggu Taoping, and Dongping Taoping, in Shandong Province, Zhangping Taoping, and Minhou Taoping, in Fujian Province, Lin'an Taoping in Zhejiang Province, Zhuzhou Taoping in Hunan Province, and Ding'an Taoping in Hainan Province. The twenty-two companies are purchasing smart display screens from TAOP and are responsible for new media operations at Yancheng city, Kunshan city, Yangzhong city, Jurong city, Jinhu county, Yuxi city, Nujiang prefecture, Liupanshui city, Qiandongnan prefecture, Kaili city, Xifeng county, Kaiyang county, Dingtao district, Zhangqiu district, Rongcheng county, Yanggu county, Dongping county, Zhangping city, Minhou county, Lin'an district, Zhuzhou city and Ding'an county respectively.

With the “Smart IoT Terminal Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)” media ecosystem that has been fully developed, advertisers (individuals and business owners) are able to use Taoping App to distribute real-time ads on any designated cloud-based ad display terminals in residential and office buildings in the Alliance’s IoT Terminal network for targeted advertising. Interested consumers may scan QR codes or participate in activities with their cell phones and visit Taoping e-Stores we provide to advertisers, for consumer interactions and transactions. As such, our new media ecosystem not only builds up brands for advertisers, but also bring them direct consumer interactions and transactions, and thus more efficiently converts brand impressions to real consumptions.

“We are very honored to welcome the twenty-two new members. The fast growth in number of Taoping Alliance members reflects our competitive advantage in the Out-of-Home advertising industry and demonstrates the attractive value-add we provide to Taoping Alliance members.” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “With accelerated market penetration, we expect that by the end of 2019, the number of cities that Taoping Alliance covers will reach 300 nationwide, the number of Taoping App business users (advertisers) to reach at least 30,000, and the number of Taoping Go (e-Store) consumer users to reach at least 3 million, which is expected to significantly drive our revenue growth in the coming years.”

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display terminals. Connecting terminal owners, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

