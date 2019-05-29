Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for Eleventh Consecutive Time

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named a Leader in Gartner Inc.’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). Measured on both completeness of vision and ability to execute, Manhattan Associates is proud to have once again been positioned the highest for ability to execute and furthest to the right for completeness of vision.



/EIN News/ -- “Manhattan Associates is proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the eleventh consecutive time,” said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president, Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “Thanks to our customers, we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to innovate alongside some of the most forward-thinking supply chain professionals in the world. This close collaboration helps us bring to life technologies like next-generation automation, machine learning, modern mobility and IoT. Never in our history has Manhattan had more innovation momentum in WMS than we do today.”

Throughout its nearly 30-year history, Manhattan Associates has pioneered the use of many advanced technologies that improve the flow of products and information between manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. In the 1990s, the company developed the first purpose-built retail store replenishment solution and was the first to productize advanced 3D order cartonization capabilities.

Most recently, Manhattan has introduced a number of cutting-edge technology solutions to keep its clients ahead of the rapidly changing trends in supply chain commerce. Its Order Streaming technology – an AI-driven fulfillment workflow and task optimization engine – enables simultaneous wave and waveless fulfillment so that companies can process pallets and parcels with equal agility. Manhattan is also the first company to embed a warehouse execution system (WES) within a WMS to quickly and seamlessly integrate with any automation and efficiently orchestrate workflows across the full spectrum of resources.

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems,” C. Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, 8 May 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

