Lamperd Less Lethal Expands Marketing with New Distributor LTL Global

/EIN News/ -- SARNIA, Ontario, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK: LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, is pleased to welcome our latest distribution partner who will represent the full Lamperd product line. Our new partner has extensive experience in the security products field and excellent established client base contacts.



LTL Global, LLC (www.LTLGlobal.com) based in Southern Florida, offers advanced less than lethal security options worldwide and has been manufacturing and selling its own line of 37mm launcher products for many years. Beginning immediately, LTL Global is authorized to sell the full Lamperd product line to buyers in any part of the United States. Additionally, they will now have an exclusive arrangement to market the Lamperd line to buyers in Latin America which is a territory where LTL Global has had considerable experience and many professional contacts in the law enforcement and military fields.



The primary sales contact for LTL Global is Charles “Chevy” Sheville, whose experience in the security, military and law enforcement industry has made him knowledgeable about the key issues involving less lethal options. Chevy is a career U.S. Special Forces Operator who has in depth experience with counter insurgency operations, high seas security and small unit tactics. Mr. Sheville's experience will provide a solid basis for support of client decision making in the Less Lethal arena, an area of burgeoning importance both in North America and the rest of the world. Crisis and Consequence management was his primary business for many years and now our mutual clients will be the beneficiaries of his knowledge.



Barry Lamperd, CEO of Lamperd Less Lethal, commented, "As we see the demand for more advanced less lethal solutions continue to grow around the world, I am extremely pleased to have additional representation for our product line from such a highly qualified company as LTL Global. We look forward to working closely with Chevy and his team as we move forward to bring the most effective and safest security options to the clients who need them now, more than ever, to maintain public order and safety with the smallest possible risks of fatalities and legal liabilities.”

About Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.



Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results. Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact: Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.

Barry Lamperd, President & CEO (519) 344-4445

email: info@lamperdlesslethal.com or sales@lamperdlesslethal.com

Company Website: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com

Contact: LTL Global, LLC

Charles “Chevy” Sheville, Director of Marketing and Sales (702) 499-4764

email: Info@LTLGlobal.com

Company Website: http://www.ltlglobal.com/

