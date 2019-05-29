Tacton Expands Executive Team to Support Growing Global Demand for Leading Smart Manufacturing Technologies

Leading Provider of CPQ and Design Automation Software Connects Customer With Product and Factory for Smarter Business

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in connecting the customer with product and factory for smarter business in the manufacturing industry, today announced the expansion of its global leadership teams in Sweden and the U.S. to support growing demand for its solutions. The company announced that Chief Revenue Officer Magnus Walldén will relocate to the North American headquarters in Chicago to support the company’s steep U.S. growth trajectory. Tacton also welcomed Thorbjörn Frisk as Chief Technology Officer, Jagannath Tammeleht as Vice President of Engineering, and Ludvig Enger as Senior Vice President of HR and People. All three will be based in the company’s Stockholm headquarters.



/EIN News/ -- In today’s age of automation and smart manufacturing, it’s shocking to consider that many crucial sales and engineering processes are still done manually, leading to excruciatingly long lead times, incorrect orders and unhappy customers. In order to compete in today’s competitive economy, manufacturers are clamoring to automate those processes to keep pace with customer demand for flexible individualization and high-quality work at scale. Tacton is the only provider that delivers advanced constraints-based configuration, making it easier and faster for sales teams to quote and sell complex products in real time, dramatically increasing sales.

Caterpillar, Siemens Turbomachinery, ABB, Bosch, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Toshiba and Yaskawa work with Tacton to dramatically simplify how they configure, design and sell high-variance products in order to close business faster. Smart manufacturers are following those leaders and turning to Tacton in droves. To continue supporting that demand, and advancing the state of CPQ technologies, Tacton’s recent leadership changes are as follows:

Magnus Walldén relocates to Tacton’s North American headquarters in Chicago, where he will support the company’s rapid growth in the region. Walldén has been with Tacton for more than seven years, including nearly six as Chief Operating Officer before becoming Chief Revenue Officer in January. Before that he spent more than a decade in various leadership roles at Intentia and Lawson Software.

Thorbjörn Frisk joins as Chief Technology Officer to lead Tacton’s global strategic technology initiatives. Frisk pulls from nearly two decades of experience shaping technology in IT software companies focusing on software products across various industries such as Telecom, Travel, IT/SM and MarTech.

Jagannath Tammeleht joins as the new Vice President of Engineering, responsible for developing and executing Tacton’s technical roadmap. Tammeleht has directed technology teams through consulting and innovation roles for nearly 15 years.

Ludvig Enger joins as Tacton’s new Senior Vice President of HR and People, responsible for building Tacton’s skilled employee base to support business operations and advance the company’s vision. Enger has more than two decades of HR experience helping organizations such as Ericsson and Novartis realize their strategic goals.

“One of the biggest challenges manufacturers face today is how to compete on value, not just on price, and to do that they need to put customer demands for flexibility and individualization front and center,” said Tacton Chief Executive Officer Frederic Laziou. “Our customers know that Tacton is the only provider that helps them do that by connecting customers directly with product and factory, and we’re committed to helping them remain on the cutting edge of this smart manufacturing trend. I’m thrilled to welcome our newest leaders to the Tacton team, whose expertise will help Tacton and its customers shape the future of manufacturing.”

