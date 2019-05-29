GenTech Announces Official Launch in $2B CBD Market with First US Location

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the establishment of final lease negotiations for its first CBD coffee shop location, with a five-year lease now under review. The negotiation comes as part of an aggressive multi-week process during which the Company expects to confirm the towns chosen for its first three locations.

/EIN News/ -- “We have been all over the East Coast during the past couple weeks, working to nail down our initial locations,” noted David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. “We first went to Miami, FL, in the trendy Wynwood area, then to Montclair, NJ, a wealthy suburban haven for professionals from New Jersey and New York. From there, we headed to SOHO and Williamsburg in New York – both extremely trendy, high-volume locations. The process has been highly productive, and we should have firm contractual commitments in place very soon, which will set in motion the most exciting steps of this strategy.”

Management notes that the Company is now in a position to begin work on securing at least one location over the very near term, with several others likely to follow.

The GenTech media team was also a part of the process, and the Company plans to release footage in the form of “video blogs” of the Company’s likely store locations to give shareholders a clear sense of the process in motion and the rare quality of the locations being considered as initial Healthy Leaf CBD Coffee Shop sites. Shareholders are encouraged to search Facebook™ or Twitter™ for @gentechleaf or visit the company’s YouTube Channel at https://tinyurl.com/gentechleaf

“The Healthy Leaf pivot is moving at an extremely fast clip at this point,” continued Mr. Lovatt. “We are on the verge of nailing down our initial locations imminently, we expect to unveil our initial branding designs within the next week, the new website will be completed and unveiled within the next two weeks, and all of this will be transparently accessible to shareholders and the wider investment audience in real time as it unfolds.”



About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



