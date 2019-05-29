Canbiola Sets Annual Shareholder Meeting for Friday, June 14

/EIN News/ -- At Melville Marriott, Long Island Hotel from 10 am to 1 pm ET



HICKSVILLE, NY, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate, gel caps, and concentrate is pleased to announce that its Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place on Friday, June 14.

This is an informational meeting to update the shareholders of recent actions and future plans. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to IR@canbiola.com.

WHAT: Canbiola, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting

WHEN: Friday, June 14, 2019

10 am – 1pm ET

General Shareholder Meeting

Buffet Lunch

WHERE: Melville Marriott Long Island Hotel

1350 Walt Whitman Road

Melville, NY 11747

631-423-1600

On behalf of the Directors, Officers and Employees of Canbiola, Inc. and its Subsidiary Companies, we look forward to seeing you there.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews,, isolate, gel caps, and concentrates. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but pure CBD products are legal in all 50 states. Hemp CBD is the non-psychoactive component (No THC) used for treatment of pain, inflammation, and wellness programs. For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: https://canbiola.com.

Additionally, Canbiola’s wholly owned subsidiary Pure Health Products, based in Lacey, WA, is its prime development laboratory and production facility. Canbiola’s Duramed division has recently rolled out a durable medical device via its Doctor network to treat patients with injuries via application of an in-home ultrasound sustained acoustic device (SAM) for pain and inflammation reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

