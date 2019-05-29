/EIN News/ -- HERE Technologies releases MuleSoft API specification to simplify access to HERE Location Services to enable organizations to innovate faster



HERE Technologies joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program





Berlin, Germany – HERE Technologies, a global leader in location platform services, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the MuleSoft partner ecosystem by releasing its Geocoder API specifications. These APIs are now available in MuleSoft’s Anypoint Exchange, the marketplace for saving, sharing and discovering reusable IT assets, such as APIs, connectors and templates. Organizations can quickly and easily integrate HERE Location Services from Anypoint Exchange into applications, data and solutions. The HERE Geocoder APIs enable:

high-precision conversion of real-world addresses into latitude/longitude coordinates (and vice versa) for mapping and spatial analysis;

processing of up to one million lines of address information for forward (address to latitude/longitude) or reverse (latitude/longitude to address) geocoding in a batch process; and

automatic completion and correction of misspellings to get better suggestions for an address search.

These APIs provide fresh and accurate enterprise-grade location information in 196 countries and counting.



With more than 30 years in mapping and location intelligence expertise, HERE enables mapping and location capabilities at a global scale to ensure operational reliability and creation of new services.

“This collaboration will empower MuleSoft developers to create more engaging and contextual user experiences with a comprehensive set of location APIs that are continuously updated across 196 countries, and counting,” said Mithun T. Dhar, Head of Developer Relations at HERE Technologies. “MuleSoft customers can achieve greater competitive advantage across a range of industries and applications, including tracking and logistics, ecommerce and location-based marketing, among many others. As the partnership continues to evolve, we will bring the full power of location intelligence to the MuleSoft ecosystem with HERE’s enterprise-grade, SLA-backed location services, such as maps, routing, POIs, positioning, traffic and weather.”

“This partnership and HERE Technologies’ release of MuleSoft Certified connector will enable our mutual customers to gain competitive advantage by launching new applications faster, reducing deployment times and eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects,” said Brian Miller, Senior Vice President of Business Development at MuleSoft. “Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ and the resulting application network simplify connectivity and eliminate silos of data within both small and large organizations.”

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program is comprised of leading software organizations across both functional applications like CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financials systems as well as across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform ™ to reduce deployment time, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the HERE Technologies MuleSoft Certified API specifications by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/?search=HERE%20Geocoder

HERE Technologies customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration

Media Contacts

Matt Torres

+1 415-517-3779

matt.torres@mulesoft.com

Kasey Farrar

+1 312-340-4978

kasey.farrar@here.com

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.