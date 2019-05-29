Waverley Labs Co-Authors Software-Defined Perimeter Architecture Guide Published by Cloud Security Alliance

SDPs emerging as new paradigm for promoting digital risk management within hybrid, colocated or on-premise data centers

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waverley Labs , a pioneer in Software Defined Perimeters (SDP) and digital risk reduction solutions, today announced availability of the new Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Architecture Guide developed by the Software-Defined Working Group of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Software Defined Perimeters (SDPs) are emerging as a key component in a new security paradigm for protecting critical applications and infrastructure. The primary effect of the SDP is that it transforms the application infrastructure into an effectively invisible or "black cloud" environment that shows no domain name system (DNS) information or IP addresses.

Co-authored by Juanita Koilpillai, Waverley Labs Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garbis, Vice President, Secure Access Products, Cyxtera Technologies, the report helps enterprises and practitioners learn more about SDP and the economic and technical benefits it can provide, as well as assist users in implementing SDP in their organizations successfully.

Enterprises, government organizations and service providers are starting to deploy SDPs as a new solution for managing digital risk within hybrid, colocated or on-premise data centers. To learn more about reducing digital risk using the SDP check out this white paper.

Waverley Labs worked closely with the CSA to develop the first commercial SDP specification and has since delivered the industry’s first open source SDP as part of an award by the DHS to create new tools to defend against large and sophisticated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

“The industry is starting to embrace innovative new tools for network security—specifically via Software-Defined Perimeter SDP technologies—and to include all layers of network stacks in their security solution,” said Shamun Mahmud, Senior Research Analyst, Cloud Security Alliance. “Juanita Koilpillai and Jason Garbis are SDP pioneers and have been vital and trusted contributors to the CSA’s development of SDP architecture going back more than five years. We value their leadership and look forward to continued collaboration as SDP emerges as the paradigm shift needed for truly effective cyber security and risk management.”

The new SDP Architecture Guide improves understanding of the various SDP deployment models introduced in the SDP Specification v1.0 and how SDP can be used in the enterprise. Integration with or elimination of existing cyber security tools is also discussed. The paper delves into alternatives to SDP, such as the Zero Trust concept, initially driven by the 'research advisory Forrester, and Google’s internal BeyondCorp initiative.

Waverley Labs’ approach to modularize its SDP offering to implement ALL the deployment models in the enterprise is first of its kind. Using single packet authorization (SPA) techniques combined with a deny-all gateway to hide the infrastructure within the perimeter, providing a separate control and data channel to secure end-to-end connections and an internet-scale packet-filter to drop all unauthorized connections separates Waverley’s approach from existing SDP and zero-trust implementations.

SDPs have been successfully deployed by leading enterprises such as Coca-Cola , Verizon , Mazda, and Google , and in the public sector by DHS , and continue to be tested in organized industry “hack-a-thons” (such as RSA) with an estimated 10 billion+ attempts to date – all unsuccessful.



Waverley Labs is a leading provider of digital risk management software and services that helps large organizations reduce their exposure to digital risk. Its products and services range from the industry’s first open source software defined perimeters (SDPs) for large federal agencies, to the assessment, quantification, and mitigation of digital risk from the business perspective. Waverley Labs’ automated analysis and visualization capabilities provide business leaders, risk officers and CISOs with an at-a-glance view of business risks prioritized according to business impact and recommended risk mitigations. Waverley Labs works closely with NIST and the Cloud Security Alliance to provide thought leadership in digital risk management. For more information visit http://www.waverleylabs.com , or call (800) 401-5180.

