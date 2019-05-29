Fluidigm Introduces Automated Advanta Solid Tumor NGS Library Prep Assay Using Microfluidics Technology

The first commercially available targeted NGS assay that enables simultaneous detection of somatic variants across 53 solid tumor genes using a highly efficient microfluidic library prep workflow

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today introduced the Advanta™ Solid Tumor NGS Library Prep Assay for detection of high-value, low-variant-frequency somatic mutations in 53 genes associated with current oncology treatments and publications.



/EIN News/ -- Developed for research use with the Juno™ system, the Advanta Solid Tumor NGS Library Prep Assay automates the target enrichment of SNVs, indels and CNVs for subsequent analysis on Illumina® NGS platforms. Delivering significant savings in cost per sample, the automated workflow shortens hands-on time by approximately 50% and conserves precious reagents by reducing reactions to nanoliter scale.

The assay comes with a new Juno LP 8.8.6 microfluidic cartridge that enables users to easily process up to six different panels simultaneously with 10-fold lower sample input. Further maximizing laboratory flexibility, the addition of new cancer markers to the Advanta panel is simplified using Fluidigm® D3™ assay design services.

"The Advanta Solid Tumor NGS Library Prep Assay has enabled us to sequence a wider range of high-value somatic mutations for many different cancer types," said Alexandra Lespagnol, PhD, from the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes, France. “Using the simple automated microfluidic workflow, we were able to improve laboratory productivity by combining multiple tests into a single panel, significantly lowering our cost per sample and shortening our assay turnaround time.”

“We are excited to introduce our first NGS library prep assay for somatic variant detection, expanding our growing menu of high-value cancer assays,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. "This advance represents another important milestone in our microfluidics business. Empowering our customers to identify a wider range of meaningful biomarkers with microfluidics technology is central to our mission to deliver new health insights.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

