Pascal Biosciences to Present at 2019 BIO International Convention

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA and SEATTLE, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) (“Pascal” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company, today announced the Company will present at the upcoming BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The BIO International Convention is the premier annual meeting for biotech and pharma, with more than 16,000 attendees gathering for partnering and networking opportunities.

Kevin Egan, VP Business Development at Pascal, will provide a corporate overview presentation highlighting the Company’s therapeutic pipeline on Tuesday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. EDT in Theater 2, Level 200. Mr. Egan will describe recent advances in Pascal’s PAS-403 program for glioblastoma, which is advised by a world class group of neuro-oncologists. In addition, advances for PAS-393, a cannabinoid for enhancing immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer, will also be presented.

Members of the Pascal management team will be available for meetings during the BIO International Convention. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact bd@pascalbiosciences.com or visit the BIO One-one-One Partnering webpage to schedule a meeting directly.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.



Pascal Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer. Pascal is directed by a strong group of seasoned veterans of the biotech industry—these experts have started more than ten successful companies and also have discovered five approved therapeutics. The company’s leading portfolio includes cannabinoid-based therapeutics and targeted therapies. A small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and the immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid PAS-393 will be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In addition, Pascal is developing a B-cell targeted antibody for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com .

