The Habit Restaurants to Attend June Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: HABT) (“The Habit”), today announced that it will be participating at the following investor conferences in June:

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, The Habit will be presenting at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.habitburger.com under the investor relations section.

On Thursday, June 6, 2019, The Habit will be hosting investor meetings at the 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference at The Pierre Hotel in New York, NY.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was recently named Best Regional Fast Food in USA Today’s 2019 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 255 restaurants in 12 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, as well as six international locations.

CONTACTS

Investors:

(949) 943-8692

HabitIR@habitburger.com

Media:

(949) 943-8691

Media@habitburger.com



