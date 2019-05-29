Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Urgent Need for Cultivation Supplies in Hemp Space

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled “CBD Surge Puts Pressure on Cultivation Supplies,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/KIzp8

Growing hemp is a sophisticated business. Aside from the legal, licensing and security issues surrounding the process, growers need specialist equipment and seeds or clones from which to grow crops. It’s on the equipment side that companies such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) are getting involved. Sugarmade has moved into hemp equipment from another support sector — restaurant supplies and packaging. As with its more recent work, the company didn’t make its mark in the restaurant world by providing products directly to customers, but rather by providing businesses with the materials they needed to get their products out into the world. It may not be as glamorous or high profile as producing the end product itself, but the supporting the backend of the business is vital to keeping those industries going. With the dramatic expansion of interest in CBD over the past few years, Sugarmade has taken the opportunity to diversify its work. Still focused on growth through brand expansion and acquisition, the company is now making those expansion and acquisition moves in the hemp sector, where it provides cultivation equipment and supplies.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential.

