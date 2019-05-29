Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri and Vice Chairman Phil Wilmington to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO of Workday, will keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 4, at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.



/EIN News/ -- Additionally, Phil Wilmington, vice chairman of Workday, will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 6, at 7:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:20 a.m. Central Time.

Live webcasts of each event will be available on Workday's Investor Relations site . Webcast replays will be available for a minimum of 90 days after each live event.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

