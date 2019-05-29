Rockridge Announces the Appointment of Grant Ewing as Chief Executive Officer of the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Ewing as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Grant Ewing is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and the last 10+ years in senior executive roles. His extensive knowledge base covers the entire mine development cycle, from early stage exploration through to production, in several different commodities. Strong merger and acquisitions, corporate development, and capital markets knowledge complement Mr. Ewing’s mineral industry experience.



Mr. Ewing has been involved in exploration and development of base metals projects (predominantly copper) and has experience managing successful exploration and resource development programs in Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Geology from the University of Calgary.

Recently, he was President and CEO of Kiska Metals (2014 to 2017) until it was acquired by AuRico Metals, where he continued as Vice President Exploration of AuRico Metals until it was acquired by Centerra Gold for approximately $300 million. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of Acadian Mining (2010 to 2014) until its sale to an international mining company. Atlantic Gold later acquired and is currently developing the projects that Acadian advanced through the discovery and resource development stages.

Rockridge’s new CEO, Grant Ewing commented: “I am excited to join the Rockridge team, and focus on building shareholder value by advancing the Knife Lake project, and growing the Company’s asset base through strategic acquisitions. The Knife Lake project is a significant deposit with many high grade intercepts returned from historic drilling, and excellent discovery potential exists on the large landholding controlled by Rockridge.”

Jordan Trimble will remain as the President and a Director of the Company working closely with Mr. Ewing going forward. As the Company’s Founder and President, Mr. Trimble, commented: “We would like to welcome Mr. Ewing to the Rockridge team as our new CEO. He has a very impressive track record in the mineral exploration and mining industry both as a geologist as well as in executive and management roles where he has helped to oversee several mergers and acquisitions. He will be a highly valued part of the team given his experience and we look forward to working with him as we advance our project base.”

The Company has issued 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Ewing. The Options are exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources is a new publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and base metal projects. The Company's flagship project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

