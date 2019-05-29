Power Distribution, Inc. Puts Award-Winning Critical Facilities Power Solutions On Display at 7x24 Exchange Spring Conference

Snap-On & Screw Tighten Busway System is Quickly Changing How Facility Managers Support Ever-Changing Rack Power Requirements

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the company will put its PDI PowerLOK PDU strip and PowerWave 2™ Busway System on display at 7x24 Exchange Spring Conference (Booth #21) June 2-5, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. These mission-critical power distribution systems significantly reduce the cost and simplify the process of adjusting power feeds to meet new requirements posed by constantly swapping devices within server racks.

PDI’s award-winning PowerWave 2™ Busway System with Quick Connect Tap Off Box is the industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, with a simple, tool-less installation that fits any size busrail.





Tweet this:

Drop by @PDICORP Booth @7x24exchange 2019 Spring Conference to learn about innovative snap-on power adjustment for #missioncritical #datacenter facilities http://bit.ly/PDIPwrLk

The 7x24 Exchange Spring Conference focuses on end-to-end reliability and the edge-processing needs for mission-critical facilities. PDI’s power distribution solutions make their booth an ideal location for any show attendees seeking to learn new innovations that ensure the most efficient power flow—right down to every edge device. Visitor’s at PDI’s booth will gain more information on:



PDI’s PowerWave 2™ Busway System with its Quick Connect Tap Off Box is a 2018 Plant Engineering Product of the Year Silver winner in the Energy Management category and a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Hardware – Semiconductor category. This power solution offers the industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, with simple, tool-less installation that fits any size busrail. The system can be deployed from 225 Amp to 1000 Amp systems, with: 128 Amps maximum per phase, with over 1,000 different configurations for customer-specific server rack power distribution needs. Branch circuit monitoring that delivers precise data monitoring in accordance with Revenue Grade Monitoring Standards for proactive power usage and availability management. Status monitoring with indicator lights for easy-to-view indications.

is a 2018 Silver winner in the Energy Management category and a winner in the Hardware – Semiconductor category. This power solution offers the industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, with simple, tool-less installation that fits any size busrail. The system can be deployed from 225 Amp to 1000 Amp systems, with:

PDI PowerLOK PDU strip—available this October—expands PDI’s product portfolio with power distribution for all IT environments. In partnership with GateView, PDI will offer a high-reliability, rack PDU with up to 48 receptacles as well as data and communication options. In addition, the solution offers soldered connections from line cord to receptacles for no insulation displacement and angled input whips to reduce bend radius.

To empower your data center facility with the market’s best power solutions, stop by PDI Booth #21 at 7x24 Exchange Spring Conference or contact PDI at +1-804-737-9880 or email info@pdicorp.com

Follow and engage with PDI via:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is a pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations. The company leverages its ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry. Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit www.pdicorp.com .

For more information, contact:

Jackie Abramian

BridgeView Marketing (for PDI, Inc.)

603.570.7533

jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a224f9e1-533c-4c2a-b19e-e13eb5ab378b



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.