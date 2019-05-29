Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

Norwood, MA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on treating inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by targeting the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in June.



The following are the details for the conferences:

Event: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Grand Hyatt, New York, NY

Event: Live Fireside Chat at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference



Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: The St. Regis, New York, NY

Live audio webcast of both the presentations will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Corbus website, www.corbuspharma.com and will be archived for 90 days following the event.



About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its pipeline of endocannabinoid system-targeting synthetic drug candidates. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Corbus is also developing a pipeline of drug candidates from more than 600 novel compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system. The pipeline includes CRB-4001, a 2nd generation, peripherally-restricted, selective cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist. Potential indications for CRB-4001 include NASH, among others. Corbus plans to start a Phase 1 study of CRB-4001 in 2019, intended to be followed by a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded proof-of-concept Phase 2 study.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

