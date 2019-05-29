Reputation.com CEO Joe Fuca Unveils Vision for Success in the Feedback Economy at Transform ’19 Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today highlights CEO Joe Fuca’s vision for success in the Feedback Economy as presented at Transform ’19 . The Feedback Economy emerged as a dominant theme throughout the conference, resonating with almost 300 attendees from industries such as automotive, retail and healthcare.

/EIN News/ -- Fuca explained in his keynote that in the Feedback Economy, customers can weigh in with their feedback on all aspects of a business, shaping its reputation and greatly influencing purchasing decisions. The concept, which underscores the need to optimize the customer experience with reputation management, was echoed by Reputation.com partners and customers in their presentations. Banner Health CMO Alexandra Morehouse talked about how, in healthcare, providers that take advantage of reputation management strategies will come out ahead in the Feedback Economy. Salesforce.com Chief Evangelist Tiffani Bova discussed customer engagement as a key driver of growth in the Feedback Economy, and she identified it as a competitive differentiator.

Google’s partnership with Reputation.com was also highlighted as key to helping businesses compete in the Feedback Economy. Announced at the conference, the partnership helps organizations with multiple locations improve their visibility on Google with rich and accurate business listings that rank higher in search. In her presentation, Google Head of Strategic Partnership Development Emi Wayner noted that a company’s ability to meet customers’ increasing expectations and engage at all points will result in greater success in the Feedback Economy.

Customer success stories shared at Transform ’19 illustrated success in the Feedback Economy. Presentations showcased the benefits achieved — in Reputation Score, customer experience, revenue or all of the above — from proactively managing their company’s reputation. Among them were Scentre Group Director of Strategic Analytics Insight and Research David Lamond, who shared how his company benefited by tuning into customer feedback. FordDirect Director of Social Media and Reputation Management John Patterson discussed how reputation management has helped dealerships increase sales by 2.4 more vehicles per month.

Announced at Transform ’19, the Reputation Champion Awards recognized 13 Reputation.com customers for leading reputation management and organizational transformation against the backdrop of the Feedback Economy. Among the award recipients was Advocate Aurora Health, which won the “Visibility Award” for increasing organic traffic to its site by 109% year over year. Mitchells & Butlers received the “Responsive Award” for increasing its review response rate by 660% and responding to 93% of all online feedback.

“We have entered a new world in which the customer voice holds more weight and power than ever before,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “Clearly, success in this Feedback Economy depends on an organization’s ability to manage a growing number of customer touch points and data that ultimately shape reputation. Reputation.com is key to that success.”

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

