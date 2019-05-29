HMS to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences in early June.

CFO Jeff Sherman will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:30 am ET / 10:30 am CT. In addition, Chairman and CEO Bill Lucia will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 5:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm CT. An audio webcast and copy of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations .

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping payers reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping health plan members lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, population risk analytics, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Investor Contact:

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor Relations

robert.borchert@hms.com

469-284-2140



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.