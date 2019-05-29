Careerlist Raises $3.7 Million to Transform How Companies Recruit

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Careerlist Inc., a recruiting technology company, today announced the completion of a $3.7 million round of seed funding. Launched one year ago, Careerlist is changing the recruiting industry by combining the world’s best recruiters with the greatest minds in technology to transform how companies access and hire the most remarkable talent. Careerlist corporate customers include WeWork, Yext, AB InBev and more than 100 others.



/EIN News/ -- Investors in this round of funding included BreakawayGrowth, Grid Ventures, Garage Capital and a number of notable individual investors. Funds raised in this round will be used to accelerate the attraction of recruiters, unique talent and employers as well as to advance technology investments.

“We are excited to join this round and partner with the Careerlist team to revolutionize a severely broken recruitment market - both for talent and hiring managers. Careerlist has the unique opportunity to improve the performance of top recruiters because of their position at the intersection of technology and recruitment,” said Chris Ablinson, Partner at BreakawayGrowth. “It's similar to the way we’ve seen Compass improve the performance of top real estate agents with their model."

“Careerlist is building the infrastructure, data and tools that will power the next generation of recruitment and job search,” said Michael Scissons, Chairman and CEO of Careerlist. “This new funding is only the beginning of a massive expansion in technology that will attract the world’s best recruiters to amplify their businesses with us. Our mission is to open doors for the world’s most remarkable talent.”

Benefits

For Recruiters

A better financial model through increased opportunity, efficiency and talent representation.

“The traditional recruiting market is crowded and dusty,” said Madan Nagaldinne, Chief People Officer at Blink Health. “Careerlist is taking an innovative approach of combining the best minds in recruiting, a powerful marketplace and easy-to-use technology. I predict that it’s really going to shake up the market.”

For Talent

An alternative to the traditional job search process allowing easy, confidential exposure to opportunities and self-marketing tools.

“Careerlist identified a much higher level of strategic job search and recruitment support than any method I’ve tried,” said David D., a successful job seeker. “And they even identified positions for me that hadn’t been posted yet - giving me an advantage over other job seekers.”

For Companies

Simple access to premium, unique vetted talent for open roles.

“Even the best talent is limited to the same old job hunting tricks like browsing job boards and answering recruiter calls,” said Lucas Herscovici, Chief Non-Alcohol Beverage Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev "The most compelling piece for me is Careerlist's ability to represent the best talent in a more universal way through technology, creating relevant connections to help me grow my team.”

About Careerlist

Careerlist is a recruiting technology company that combines the world’s best recruiters with the greatest minds in technology to transform how companies access outstanding talent. The company was founded in 2018 by Michael Scissons with operations in New York and Toronto. Let’s find your dream job at www.careerlist.com .

About Breakaway Growth Fund

Breakaway Growth Fund (BGF) is a venture capital firm that invests in and supports bold founders helping them throughout the startup journey to global dominance. BGF’s leadership team has decades of experience leading and investing in capital-efficient growth startups that have created over $50 billion in shareholder value including investments in DocuSign, Juniper Networks, Pinterest, Supercell, Turo, and Unity Technologies.

For further information and for interview requests, please contact:

Heidi Davidson

Galvanize Worldwide for Careerlist

Heidi@GalvanizeWorldwide.com

(914) 441-6862



