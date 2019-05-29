Passage Bio to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company developing AAV-delivered therapeutics for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases, today announced that Jill Quigley, J.D., Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



/EIN News/ -- About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a privately-held fully integrated genetic medicines company with a mission to develop a portfolio of life-transforming AAV-delivered therapeutics for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP) as well as the Orphan Disease Center (ODC). Pursuant to the research collaboration, GTP conducts IND-enabling preclinical work, and Passage Bio is responsible for clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization of all product candidates. The ODC is responsible for natural history studies, KOL engagement, and patient advocacy outreach. In early 2019, the company completed a $115.5 million Series A financing with investments from OrbiMed, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Versant Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Vivo Capital and Lilly Asia Ventures.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah@sternir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.