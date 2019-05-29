ShotSpotter Sets June 2019 Financial Conference Schedule
NEWARK, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during June 2019:
Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Location: InterContinental Barclay in New York, NY
Executive: CEO Ralph Clark
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 12 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time (10:15 a.m. Pacific time)
Location: InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA
Executive: CFO Alan Stewart
Webcast
5th Annual ROTH London Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Location: The Dorchester Hotel in London, UK
Executive: CEO Ralph Clark
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 (949) 574-3860.
About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by more than 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com
Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayIR.com
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
