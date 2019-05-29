PeerStream to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference





Presentation on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT

New York, NY, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerStream, Inc. (“PeerStream,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: PEER), a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for video, voice, and text applications and data transmission, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alex Harrington will be presenting and meeting with investors at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 4-5, 2019.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT, Track 4.

The LD Micro Invitational will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

View PeerStream’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PEER

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER)

PeerStream is a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for video, voice, and text applications and data transmission. Our offerings target consumer, government and enterprise clients. Using multi-layered encryption, blockchain technology and other recent innovations, we are developing our proprietary PeerStream Protocol (“PSP”) to offer clients maximal data security and confidentiality over distributed or decentralized networks. We also recently launched our Backchannel product suite in private beta, which includes cross platform applications, middleware and software development kits designed to offer a highly secure end user communication experience when coupled with PSP. For 20 years, we have built and continue to operate innovative consumer applications, including Paltalk and Camfrog, two of the largest live video social communities. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents.

For more information, please visit: http://www.peerstream.com.To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.peerstream.com/investor-alerts/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies, such as blockchain, to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our new business solutions unit; development and acceptance of blockchain technologies and the continuing growth of the blockchain industry; legal and regulatory requirements related to the use of blockchain, us investing in cryptocurrencies and accepting cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for our services, the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of XPX tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of the XPX tokens and our ability to convert XPX tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances, including the ability of our partners to satisfy their obligations under these arrangements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

IR@peerstream.com

Kirin Smith / Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6519

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.