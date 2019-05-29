Global Holographic Imaging Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: Increasing Popularity of Touchable Holographic Displays are Expected to Fuel the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holographic Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The holographic imaging market is likely to reach around $4.50 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 39% during 2018-2024.



The holographic imaging market is undergoing an enormous transformation. Opportunities such as the increasing use of holographic imaging in the healthcare industry, high demand from the fashion industry, growing investment in holographic technology, growing innovations in consumer electronics, and the increasing popularity of touchable holographic displays are expected to fuel the holographic imaging market in the coming years.



With constant research, hologram technology is witnessing massive demand from several domains. Advancements in digital cameras, display technology, high-speed internet connectivity, and the convergence of AI (artificial intelligence) technologies, reconstructing digital signals to furnish holographic images in real-time have opened new business prospects for holographic imaging applications, which is further expected to propel the holographic imaging market during the forecast period. Also, developers and researchers are trying to introduce user-friendly and economical technology by enhancing features. Hence, the increasing smart devices penetration, high disposable incomes, and the demand for new technologies will drive the market in the coming years.



The market has given new dimensions to the travel and hospitality industry. The technology is widely used at hotels and airports for multiple purposes such as check-in counters, security checkpoints, concourses, baggage claim, gate hold, and at commercial places.



For instance, in 2017, the Wellington developed a giant hologram Point Zero at Auckland International Airport. The airport authorities used the hologram for disseminating the useful message in public interest such as warning international travelers about the dangers of inadvertently bringing fruit flies into the country. Similarly, in China 2017, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport introduced three holographic display solution as customer executives, guiding them to check their belongings.



The holographic imaging market is witnessing the entry of new players as the market is niche commercially and offers high growth opportunities. Holographic display manufacturers are collaborating with major consumer electronics and healthcare manufacturers to enhance the sale of products. Meanwhile, online or traditional retail distribution channels are also playing a vital role in increasing the sale of technology. The holographic imaging market is growing at a significant rate with the demand for small holographic display is on the rise.



HoloTech Switzerland

Lynce Tec

EchoPixel

RealView Imaging Ltd

NanoLive SA

Zspace

LEIA INC

Jasper Display Corp

Realfiction

Provision 3d Media

Holoxica

Musion 3D (MDH)

Trikona Technologies

WayRay

AV Concepts

8i

Ovizio Imaging

Virtual On

Shenzhen Smx Display Technology Co Ltd

AveGant Corp

KIno-MO Ltd

Looking Glass Factory

Displair Inc.

