Premier Health Signs Partnership Agreement with Navigator Genomics to Provide Pharmacogenomic Testing & Medical Cannabis Educational Content to Patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it is working with Navigator Genomics (NGT) to provide access to their first-of-its kind Pharmacogenomic Testing for medical cannabis and 416 of the most popularly prescribed medications.



According to a study by Scipher Medicine, 65% of patients prescribed the world’s top five selling drugs didn’t respond to the therapy. NGT’s simple saliva swab testing provides patients, and their healthcare team with the patient’s genetic metabolism and ability to effectively utilize both medical cannabis and prescription drugs. The comprehensive, but easy to read, report also includes potential drug to drug interactions, inhibitors and inducers. The tests are sold direct-to-consumer, or to their doctor, and patients will have the option to share the results with their healthcare team which can then be integrated directly into Premier Health’s Juno EMR software and MyHealthAccess app. Through the telemedicine feature on the app, patients can directly discuss their results with their doctor.

NGT will also provide educational material such as news articles, links to fully vetted cannabis glossaries, videos, webinars, science whitepapers, & chronic medical condition information focused on the very same conditions consumers must have to qualify for medical cannabis directly on Premier Health’s app.

“Personalized medicine, also known as pharmacogenomics, is increasingly impacting drug research and health care technology,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “The genetic make up from patient to patient can vary significantly which can greatly impact the efficacy of different medications including medical cannabis. This individualized approach to medicine allows for a much more tailored and personalized treatment plan. Through our patient centric app, we are aiming to provide the most robust and advanced health technology and medical information right at the patient’s fingertips. By offering to place NGT test results directly into our Juno EMR and app, we can ensure our patients are prescribed the best medication and avoid those that simply do not genetically work or are possibly harmful. We look forward to expanding our partnership further with NGT over time.”

NGT has agreed to offer a 10% discount on its genetic testing kit to PHG patients and doctors using the following link: https://navigatorgenomics.com/phg10/ .

Navigator Genomics™ Testing; Travis Parr – Founder & CEO states, “Medical Cannabis is used by people who have specific chronic medical conditions who wish to reduce their symptoms and the number or doses of prescription drugs they may be taking. Navigator Genomics tests use a simple saliva cheek swab done at home, & our proprietary machine-learning tools provide Actionable Information, reporting each person’s unique genetic responses for the key cannabinoids found in medical cannabis simultaneously with 416 of the most popularly prescribed medications. Besides the recommendations of what drugs and cannabinoids can work best for you, NGT reports on your potential MMJ-Drug-to-Drug interactions. Such interactions can lessen the effectiveness of your medical cannabis, or your prescription drugs and often can cause unwanted side effects. Your results can lead you to receiving 'personalized medicine' from your doctors and dispensaries who can then prescribe what will work best and the medications for you to avoid. Consumers can thus avoid 'trial and error' while saving significant time and money and improve their overall quality of life.

“Premier’s Juno EMR and app should significantly improve clinical treatments for each patient where medical cannabis and prescription drugs are an active part of treatment.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD”

Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. Premier Health, in conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, a cloud-based SAAS Electronic Medical Records software company, is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3,000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

For more information on Premier Health, please visit www.mypremierhealth.com .

For more information on Juno EMR, please visit www.junoemr.com .

About Navigator Genomics

NGT is the first evidence-based pharmacogenomics company to measure & report personalized genetic responses to key cannabinoids utilized in Medical Cannabis (MMJ), simultaneously with 416 of the most popularly prescribed prescription medications (Rx) taken by the most amount of people. Results include important potential drug-drug interactions which can reduce or cancel efficacy of MMJ or Rx’s, create unwanted side-effects or even adverse reactions. Consumers can avoid costs & time of traditional “trial and error” dosing. Results help personalize which cannabinoids & medications can work best for each person.

For more information about NGT, please visit https://navigatorgenomics.com .

For a 10% discount on your personalized genetic testing kit, please visit https://navigatorgenomics.com/phg10/ .

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Premier Health Group Inc.

www.mypremierhealth.com

Email: investors@mypremierhealth.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel:(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.