$191 Mn Language Translating Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

The language translating devices market is likely to reach around $191 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13% during 2018-2024.



The growth in travel and tourism activities, including vacations, leisure travel, is increasing the demand for high-quality devices worldwide. However, increasing medical tourism across borders is one of the major factors responsible for the significant growth of language translating devices. The market dynamics in the medical tourism segment has affected language device manufacturers in terms of product offerings and has also created new opportunities for global as well as local companies, thereby driving the language translating devices market.



The language translating devices market is undergoing tremendous technological transformations, which are accelerating sales of language devices across the world. The availability of real-time language translation capabilities, and increased investments on AI and IoT (internet of things) has helped the market to increase revenues significantly. In North America and Europe, 80% of the potential customers are using online platforms to buy translation devices as they provide a wide platform to compare product pricing and features. The emergence of innovative technology in these devices is having a profound effect on product designs, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and the aftersales market.



Language Translating Devices Market: Geography



The language translating devices market by geography can be segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America. APAC was leading the region and reached around $35 million in 2018. Due to a strong investment in healthcare infrastructure and the unprecedented growth of medical tourism, especially in countries such as China, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and India, the region holds high potential for market growth.



Also, the steep rise in the number of outbound global travelers with foreign languages as well as an increasing trend of traveling is driving the market in the APAC region. Europe is the second largest market and is expected to continue its position in the global market during the forecast period. The increase in per capita disposable income among consumers and the favorable retail environment are the major factor driving the market in the region.



Due to the intensified competition, private hospitals in AMEA are upgrading healthcare facilities. It is boosting medical tourism and increasing demand for language translating devices in the region. Also, the increasing popularity and awareness regarding wearable and handheld language translating devices in Latin America has driven the language translating devices market worldwide.



Key Vendor Analysis



The language translating devices market has a limited number of global players. The market is highly competitive in terms of technological innovations and price differentiation. The high competition is expected to decrease the price of language translating products during the forecast period. Vendors are investing in R&D to improve the quality, quantity, technology, services, and price of translation devices. Further, the existing global players are increasing their investment to ensure continuous customer-centric product innovation, which is likely to drive the language translating devices market in the coming years.



