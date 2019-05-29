Nanotextiles Opportunities and Global Markets, 2019-2024
This report provides an updated review of nanotextile technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.
Nanotextiles are a class of textiles that utilize nanotechnology during their fabrication process. In particular, the term nanotextiles applies to four categories of products: nanocoated textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, textiles obtained from composite fibers based on nanostructures, and nanoporous textiles.
Although the origin of nanotechnology can be traced back to the 4th century, the first nanotextiles were only introduced during the 1980s in the form of nanofiber-based membranes for filtration. During the past 40 years, sales of nanotextiles have expanded steadily and are currently experiencing very strong growth, due to their increasing use in the fabrication of mass-market products within a range of sectors.
This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of nanotextiles and their characteristics, highlighting the latest developments in their fabrication technology and features. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (nanotextile type, functionality, nanostructured material, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.
The publisher has divided all the applications where nanotextiles have current and potential use in two main groups: consumer products and technical products.
Consumer products, which include mainly apparel and household articles, currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, nanotextiles are being used primarily for the fabrication of high-performance outerwear and stocking.
Sales of nanotextiles are projected to continue rising at a double-digit rate during the next five years.
Relevant factors that will contribute to market expansion through 2024 are the following:
- Increasing penetration in large industry sectors such as apparel, filtration and separation, catalysis, biomedical, energy, and automotive.
- Greater utilization in the fabrication of products characterized by strong demand, such as membranes, photocatalysts, and tissue engineering scaffolds.
- Growing market penetration of nanotextiles in developing countries.
- Increasing the use of these products in wearable electronics and wearable medical devices.
- High levels of related R&D activities.
The Report Includes:
- 55 data tables and 29 additional tables
- Detailed overview and industry analysis of nanotextiles and their global market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Segmentation of the global nanotextiles market by product type, fabrication technology, application, end-use industry and geographical region
- Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic overview of the current and future market trends which will lead to increasing demand for nanotextiles production
- An extensive U.S. analysis of recently issued patents, with a summary of patents related to various types of nanotextiles and their fabrication methods and applications
- Description of the geographical distribution of manufacturers and detailed company profiles of the top industry players including Donaldson, eSpin Technologies, Finetex EnE, Nano-Textile and Parker Hannifin
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Nanomaterials and Nanotextiles
- The Nanotechnology Industry
- Milestones in the History of Nanotechnology and Nanotextiles and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Nanotextiles
- Apparel
- Technical
- Household
- Other Consumer Products
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Materials for Nanotextiles
- Nanofibers
- Nanoparticles and Other Nanostructures
- Nanoporosity
- Properties of Nanotextiles
- Production Methods for Nanotextiles
- Nanotextiles Based on Nanofibers
- Nanocoatings
- Incorporation of Nanomaterials
- Creation of Nanoporosity
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Nonwoven Textile for Wound Dressings Based on Fibroin Nanofibers
- Film Fiberizing Spinning
- Textiles Coated with Boron Nanoparticles
- Protective Clothing Based on Carbon Nanofibers
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Functionality
- Market, by Nanostructured Material
- Market, by Application
- Market, by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Apparel
- Technical Textiles
- Household
- Others
- Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market Forecast
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Functionality
- Market, by Nanostructured Material
- Market, by Application
- Market, by Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Nanotextiles
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region/Country
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Asahi Kasei
- Dogi
- Donaldson
- Ermenegildo Zegna
- Espin Technologies
- Everest Textile
- Finetex Ene
- Heiq Materials
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Japan Vilene
- Nanopool
- Nanotex
- Nano-Textile
- Nippon Paper Industries
- Organogenesis
- Parker Hannifin
- Stellenbosch Nanofibers
- Teijin
- Toray Industries
- Xanofi
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends, by Country and Region
- Trends, by Assignee
- Trends, by Patent Category
- Trends, by Nanostructured Material
- Trends, by Application
