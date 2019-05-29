Nanotextiles Opportunities and Global Markets, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotextiles: Opportunities and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an updated review of nanotextile technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.



Nanotextiles are a class of textiles that utilize nanotechnology during their fabrication process. In particular, the term nanotextiles applies to four categories of products: nanocoated textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, textiles obtained from composite fibers based on nanostructures, and nanoporous textiles.



Although the origin of nanotechnology can be traced back to the 4th century, the first nanotextiles were only introduced during the 1980s in the form of nanofiber-based membranes for filtration. During the past 40 years, sales of nanotextiles have expanded steadily and are currently experiencing very strong growth, due to their increasing use in the fabrication of mass-market products within a range of sectors.



This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of nanotextiles and their characteristics, highlighting the latest developments in their fabrication technology and features. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (nanotextile type, functionality, nanostructured material, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



The publisher has divided all the applications where nanotextiles have current and potential use in two main groups: consumer products and technical products.



Consumer products, which include mainly apparel and household articles, currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, nanotextiles are being used primarily for the fabrication of high-performance outerwear and stocking.



Sales of nanotextiles are projected to continue rising at a double-digit rate during the next five years.



Relevant factors that will contribute to market expansion through 2024 are the following:



Increasing penetration in large industry sectors such as apparel, filtration and separation, catalysis, biomedical, energy, and automotive.

Greater utilization in the fabrication of products characterized by strong demand, such as membranes, photocatalysts, and tissue engineering scaffolds.

Growing market penetration of nanotextiles in developing countries.

Increasing the use of these products in wearable electronics and wearable medical devices.

High levels of related R&D activities.

The Report Includes:

55 data tables and 29 additional tables

Detailed overview and industry analysis of nanotextiles and their global market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Segmentation of the global nanotextiles market by product type, fabrication technology, application, end-use industry and geographical region

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic overview of the current and future market trends which will lead to increasing demand for nanotextiles production

An extensive U.S. analysis of recently issued patents, with a summary of patents related to various types of nanotextiles and their fabrication methods and applications

Description of the geographical distribution of manufacturers and detailed company profiles of the top industry players including Donaldson, eSpin Technologies, Finetex EnE, Nano-Textile and Parker Hannifin

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Nanomaterials and Nanotextiles

The Nanotechnology Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanotechnology and Nanotextiles and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Nanotextiles

Apparel

Technical

Household

Other Consumer Products

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Materials for Nanotextiles

Nanofibers

Nanoparticles and Other Nanostructures

Nanoporosity

Properties of Nanotextiles

Production Methods for Nanotextiles

Nanotextiles Based on Nanofibers

Nanocoatings

Incorporation of Nanomaterials

Creation of Nanoporosity

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Nonwoven Textile for Wound Dressings Based on Fibroin Nanofibers

Film Fiberizing Spinning

Textiles Coated with Boron Nanoparticles

Protective Clothing Based on Carbon Nanofibers

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market, by Type

Market, by Functionality

Market, by Nanostructured Material

Market, by Application

Market, by Region

Market Growth Trends

Apparel

Technical Textiles

Household

Others

Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market, by Type

Market, by Functionality

Market, by Nanostructured Material

Market, by Application

Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Nanotextiles

Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region/Country

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei

Dogi

Donaldson

Ermenegildo Zegna

Espin Technologies

Everest Textile

Finetex Ene

Heiq Materials

Hollingsworth & Vose

Japan Vilene

Nanopool

Nanotex

Nano-Textile

Nippon Paper Industries

Organogenesis

Parker Hannifin

Stellenbosch Nanofibers

Teijin

Toray Industries

Xanofi

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends, by Country and Region

Trends, by Assignee

Trends, by Patent Category

Trends, by Nanostructured Material

Trends, by Application



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvnlod

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Technical Textiles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.