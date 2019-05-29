Frank’s Future Kraut Program Looks to Loyal Fans to Develop the Next Generation of Frank’s Kraut

FREMONT, Ohio, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s, producers of the Midwest’s favorite Sauerkraut, wants Frank’s Kraut lovers near and far to help the company create new flavors to develop the next generation of their beloved product. The “Frank’s Future Kraut” program literally puts the flavor pallet in the hands of Frank’s fans, who will create and vote on what products will be made into the next flavors of Frank’s Kraut and launched in the marketplace. Submissions will appear on the label of Frank’s Kraut.



/EIN News/ -- Frank’s has held a position in American kitchens for generations, owing to its foundation as the ultimate recipe ingredient for everything from hot dishes to sandwiches. Frank’s would like its millions of fans to tell the company what the next iteration of Frank’s Kraut should taste like. From cumin, to bacon, peppers, pesto, garlic and anywhere in between, there are no boundaries for potential flavors and flavor pairings.

“Frank’s considers this the world’s biggest, longest running focus group for sauerkraut. Our fans are very creative, and we know that there are a phenomenal number of potential approaches to Kraut that we want them to tell us about. This program will help us deliver the kinds of flavors that all Frank’s fans will relish. We are putting the flavor pallet in their hands,” says Chris Smith, President of The Fremont Company, producers of Frank’s Kraut.

Frank’s will accept submissions in any form including photo, video or written description, through the FranksFutureKraut.com website or Frank's Future Kraut Facebook group page . Submissions are also welcome on Instagram or Twitter by using #FranksFutureKraut. The submission process will be ongoing and all submissions will be posted on the FranksFutureKraut.com website. Frank’s fans will be able to vote for their favorite submissions on FranksFutureKraut.com .

About The Fremont Company

Established in 1905 and still family owned & operated headquartered in Fremont, OH. The Fremont Company has over 100 years experience in the manufacturing of fermented and pickled vegetables, tomato-based sauces, and other specialty foods. http://www.fremontcompany.com

Steve Lundin

slundin@bigfrontier.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.