dynaCERT Honoured by 2019 German Innovation Awards

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its HydraGEN™ Technology has received, from the German Design Council, the prize for Energy Solutions in 2019 in the Business-to-Business category at the German Innovation Awards (“GIA”) competition.



Enrico Schlaepfer, Global Marketing Vice President of dynaCERT, as well as Wolfgang Klatzer, European Marketing Manager of dynaCERT, attended the GIA ceremony in Berlin on May 28, 2019.

The German Innovation Awards honour products across all industrial sectors. The GIA considers products that distinguish themselves primarily by their enhanced value to users when compared with earlier technology or design. The organization selectively grants awards for innovations that shape the future and improve our lives.

The competition is aimed not only at industrial giants but also for everyone who contributes to a better future with their innovations to society, such as dynaCERT. In addition to recognizing the best engineering or other technological achievements, the German Design Council promotes dialogue between small, medium and large enterprises, governments, suppliers and manufacturers, potential partners and the general public.

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT stated, “It is a great honour to receive this notable award in the Energy Solutions category as we set out to prepare to market and sell our products in Germany and throughout Europe. I commend all our people at dynaCERT for successfully teaming up to further the HydraGEN™ Technology internationally and I also thank the German Design Council for this gracious award. Our HydraGEN™ Technology is gaining recognition in many respectable organizations that are interested in finding solutions for pollution within the European community. European business managers are demonstrating sensible leadership in this regard.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO





For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

(416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

(416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@ dynaCERT .com

