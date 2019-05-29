“Collagen market set to grow to $6bn by 2024” states Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new pharma report Collagen Market Forecast 2019-2029: Revenue Prospects for Source, Product and Application.

Currently, collagen has become an in-demand ingredient towards healthy foods development. Collagen productions in the body decline with age and bad diet. As collagen injection is not a preference to most people, the best way to gain collagen is through diet. Therefore, collagen has been blended together in a variety of foods and beverages products. Furthermore, it has been applied as protein dietary supplements, carriers in the meat processing, edible film, coatings of products and food additive to enhance products quality.

The lead analyst of the report commented “Demand for premium grade collagen for surgical procedures, wound dressing, and drug delivery mechanisms is expected to drive the market within the forecast period. Marine collagen is expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. Marine collagens are regarded as superior collagens as they are absorbed much more efficiently into the body. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years and this is attributed to increasing demand for beauty products and health supplements in the region.”

Leading companies featured in the report include Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Collagen Solution Plc, Cologenesis HealthCare Pvt. Ltd., CONNOILS LLC, Croda International Plc., JBS S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and other companies.

