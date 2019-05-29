Zai Lab Announces Presentations at June Conferences

SHANGHAI, China, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the senior management team will be attending the following upcoming conferences in June. Details of the conferences are as follows:



Presentation: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Tao Fu, President & Chief Operating Officer

Location: New York

Credit Suisse Asia Healthcare Corporate Days

Presentation: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST

Presenter: Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer

Location: Hong Kong

Citi 8th Annual European Healthcare Conference

Date: June 18-19, 2019

Location: London

Individuals may access a live webcast of the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference presentation on the Zai Lab website at www.zailaboratory.com under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investor Relations" section. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days following the live event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a China and US-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Contact:

Zai Lab

Billy Cho, CFO

+86 137 6151 2501

billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Nancie Steinberg / Robert Flamm

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006, ext. 318 / 364, nsteinberg@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Lee Roth

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006, ext. 331, lroth@burnsmc.com



