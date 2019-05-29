SOPerior Fertilizer Appoints E. Ian Smith to Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corporation. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Smith, B.Com, to the Board of Directors of SOPerior Fertilizer Corporation.



Mr. Smith is an experienced mining engineer with over 45 years of experience in corporate operations, project management, and consulting internationally. Mr. Smith was President and founding partner of MRDI, one of North America’s most successful mining consultancy company that was ultimately purchased by Canadian interests in 1995. Mr. Smith has managed strategic planning and engineering studies on large scale mining projects around the world and has an extensive network in the industry.

“We are pleased to appoint Ian Smith to the Board of Directors,” stated Andrew Squires, the Corporations CEO. “Ian brings a wealth of hands-on mining-processing and project development experience which will be extremely valuable to the Company when it moves forward with production plans.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.



“ Andrew Squires ”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@SOPfertilizer.com

P: (416) 362-8640

www.SOPfertilizer.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com ).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.