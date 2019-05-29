CP Kelco Invests in Expansion of Gellan Gum Production Capacity to Support Growth in Asia Pacific Region

Groundbreaking at Wulian, China Plant Slated for July, 2019

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco , a leading global producer of nature-based ingredient solutions, announced today that it is investing in the expansion of its gellan gum production capacity to support growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Scheduled to break ground in July, the expansion project will build new production capabilities at the CP Kelco biogums facility in Wulian, China.

/EIN News/ -- “CP Kelco’s continued investment in expansion of production capacity demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building supply of our high-quality, nature-based ingredients ahead of market demand,” said Didier Viala, President of CP Kelco. “With the addition of gellan gum production capabilities at our Wulian plant, we will bring supply of this highly functional, innovative product closer to our customers in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Viala added that multiple supply points – including our biogums production facilities in North America – enhance CP Kelco’s flexibility to meet global demand variability and mitigate potential supply chain risks.

As a key ingredient in the company’s portfolio of fermentation-derived products, gellan gum provides stabilization, suspension and texture in a variety of food, beverage and personal care applications. Since introducing gellan gum to the industry in 1978, CP Kelco continues to connect the science of nature to label-friendly product innovations that evolve with global and regional market needs.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers’ goals to address consumer needs and preferences.

Why CP Kelco

-Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

-Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

-Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

-Market Insights. Understand market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.



Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum, Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com .

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Director, Brand & Marketing Communications

michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564



