iCoreConnect Inc. Trades Under Symbol ICCT

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT), a national provider of secure, HIPAA-compliant communications, as well as cloud-based practice management software, trades its common shares under the stock symbol “ICCT”. iCoreConnect develops software that allows anyone to share information at the highest levels of security, backed by highly-engaged customer support.



iCoreConnect Board Member Sam Fortenbaugh states, “This is an important step for the company, its clients and investors. Under the leadership of President and CEO Robert McDermott, every product continues to evolve to fit the unique and critical needs of our customers.”

Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email as well as iCoreMD and iCoreDental cloud-based practice management Electronic Health Records (EHR) software applications. “We are on a mission to generate better patient outcomes while increasing efficiency and productivity for healthcare providers,” says McDermott. “iCoreConnect offers powerful, cloud-based and highly-secure tools to make managing healthcare delivery more accessible and less costly.”

“Our customers often tell us that the ‘one-size-fits-all’ systems available in the marketplace today do not serve their needs,” explains McDermott. “We offer them the ability to customize their software with only the modules they need. And, we keep the conversation open with our customers, allowing us to improve the software through cloud-based updates released approximately every four to six weeks.”

All iCoreConnect healthcare industry applications meet the federal government’s five Technical Safeguard laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR applications have achieved certification by the federal government’s Office of the National Coordinator of Health Information Technology (ONC).

Recent iCoreConnect recognitions include:

Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers by Enterprise Security Magazine

Top 10 Dental Solutions by Healthcare Tech Outlook

Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius)

Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Media Contact: Cile Spelce cspelce@iCoreConnect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.