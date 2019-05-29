Canon Selects ANAQUA for Patent Management

Global imaging solutions company enters strategic partnership with leading IP management software and services provider

Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that Canon Inc, the global imaging solutions company, has selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its global patent portfolio.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Canon is a pioneer in the provision of innovative consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions worldwide. The company’s businesses include the development and manufacture of such imaging and optical products as digital cameras, camcorders, multifunction office devices, printers, semiconductor lithography equipment and medical equipment. Canon will use ANAQUA software to ensure the efficient management and prosecution of the company’s valuable intellectual property assets. The company will also utilize Anaqua’s AcclaimIP patent search and analysis tool.



“Canon is a true industry pioneer and innovator, which is reflected in the company’s substantial patent portfolio,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We are honored to have been selected by Canon to assist them in managing and protecting these valuable IP assets, and are delighted to welcome another of the world’s most innovative companies to our client community.”





About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Canon

To find out more about Canon, please visit global.canon

