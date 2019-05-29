Creed chairs the inaugural CAP Post-2020 Consultative Committee Meeting

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today chaired the inaugural meeting of the new CAP post-2020 Consultative Committee. The Committee will provide a forum to allow stakeholders express their views and remain updated as the CAP reform discussions progress.

Addressing the Committee Minister Creed said; “I am delighted to see you all here today and I appreciate your willingness to participate in this Consultative Committee. I see the Committee having an important role as we consider how we will deal with the challenges ahead and lead the development of one of the most efficient and sustainable agri-food sectors in the world.”

Citing the European Commission’s proposal that at least 40% of the overall CAP budget post-2020 must contribute to climate action, Minister Creed outlined Ireland’s support for the increased environmental ambition proposed for the CAP post-2020 and highlighted the need for adequate budgetary provision to ensure CAP objectives can be achieved.

Under the Commission’s proposals each Member State’s CAP Strategic Plan for the period post-2020 must include information on the outcome of the consultation with stakeholders as well as how that consultation was conducted.

Concluding, the Minister said: “In addition to setting up the CAP Consultative Committee, my Department will undertake further public consultation at a later stage in the CAP reform process, in order to ensure that the development of Ireland’s Strategic Plan helps to address the many challenges facing the agri-food sector.”

The membership of the CAP post 2020 Consultative Committee will be published at www.agriculture.gov.ie in accordance with requirements under the Lobbying Act 2015.

