Transom Capital Group Acquires Pelco, Inc.

FRESNO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (Transom), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired Pelco, Inc. (Pelco), a top provider of video surveillance solutions, from Schneider Electric.



Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom Capital Group, said, “As most security industry experts know, Pelco is one of the pioneers of the video surveillance space. The journey toward creating the next great breakthroughs in video security begins today through our investment in Pelco. We have conviction that the work done over the past several years to transform the Company into a digitally-savvy security leader with innovative hardware, software, and service solutions is nearly complete. We are excited to partner with management to grow the business for many years to come.”

Jean-Marc Theolier, CEO, Pelco, Inc., said, “As we surveyed the landscape of potential partners, our primary goal was to commit with a company who appreciated Pelco’s legacy, as well as supported our current business strategy and growth plan. Transom strongly believes in our unique value proposition to be an end-to-end solutions provider, and has encouraged us to continue doing what we do best! We are excited to work with Transom, and to develop new and innovative solutions to best serve our business partners.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Transom was represented by Latham & Watkins as M&A counsel and Perkins Coie as debt finance counsel on this transaction. Wells Fargo provided the debt financing for the transaction.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is a leading operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $500M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and proven ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pelco, Inc.

Pelco is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of predictive video security solutions including cameras, recording and management systems, software, and services. From its VideoXpert video management platform to its industry-leading selection of IP cameras and accessories, Pelco is committed to designing and delivering a broad range of high-quality, IP video security products and systems that make the world a safer place.





