Curo and JobPricing Partner to Empower Comprehensive Compensation Management 

Strategic Partnership Gives Companies Ability to Implement and Monitor Remuneration Policies through Best-in-Class Technology

Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced a new partnership with JobPricing, the specialization of JobValue Human Capital Consulting dedicated to business consulting in Total Reward.



/EIN News/ -- JobPricing is a leading provider of market data in Italy, and with Curo, their customers have the opportunity to manage compensation from one platform, streamlining policies and providing accountability. Companies using JobPricing with Curo will be able to identify strengths as well as areas for improvement and structure remuneration policies based on internal factors and market competitiveness, linking performance and engagement with compensation.

Rogerio Albelo, Head of Alliances for Curo, commented, “We’re thrilled to partner with JobPricing and bring the benefits of Curo technology to companies across Italy. By combining JobPricing’s database of Italian salary profiles with Curo’s best-of-breed compensation management software, organizations can complete the ‘reward puzzle’ and deliver superior business performance.”

“By leveraging JobPricing with Curo, our clients gain greater control over their remuneration policies and adherence to these,” shared Lorenzo Bisconti, Marketing Manager at JobPricing. “Our salary information with compensation management technology from Curo will help organizations build and deliver compensation plans that align with both employee behaviors and business goals. We expect this collaboration will continue to enhance the results our clients see in terms of total reward.”

Through its strategic partnerships, Curo works with the world’s leading solutions to help customers drive results while ensuring pay transparency, equity and compliance. For more information, visit https://www.curocomp.com/global-partners .

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

About JobPricing

JobPricing is the specialization of JobValue Human Capital Consulting dedicated to business consulting in Total Reward.

The JobPricing Observatory is the reference point for the study of the salary market: its publications make it one of the most accredited data sources in Italy nowadays. The Observatory collaborates with the major media & newspapers and with numerous experts in the sector.

