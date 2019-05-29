Pendo Co-Founder Tapped for Viral Launch Board

/EIN News/ --

Indianapolis, IN, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pendo Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Erik Troan is joining the Board of Viral Launch. Indianapolis-based Viral Launch is a leading provider of software and services that enable private-label and major brands to sell successfully on Amazon.

Eric Troan, Pendo Co-Founder, Viral Launch Board Member









Troan co-founded Pendo, a product cloud that helps digital product teams and application owners deliver software experiences users love, in 2013. The company now counts some of the world's largest software companies and digital enterprises as its customers.

As CTO, Troan oversees an engineering team of nearly 100 people across Pendo's headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and development centers in Herzliya, Israel and Sheffield, U.K.

Troan started his career at Red Hat, where he worked as its first engineer and led the engineering team through the development of Linux, RPM and Anaconda and eventually, the company’s IPO. He later led product marketing at Red Hat and assisted in the acquisition and integration of nine other companies. Erik went on to found rPath in 2005, which sold to SAS in 2012.

“Erik’s addition to the Board will make us an even stronger company,” said Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Casey Gauss . “His experience in the tech arena and with growing companies will help guide Viral Launch as it quickly expands.”

Viral Launch has more than doubled its staffing and plans to grow by 250 workers by 2021.

"I'm excited to be working with the strong team Viral Launch has assembled,” said Troan. “I can’t wait to be part of Viral Launch's leading position helping companies grow and differentiate their offerings in online markets."

Troan earned a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master of Economics from the University of Virginia.

###

About Viral Launch

Viral Launch provides Amazon Marketplace sellers with a comprehensive, integrated suite of research, analysis, listing and sales tools. Available by subscription, the company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions have helped more than 9,000 brands launch over 45,000 products, achieving $9+ billion in fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) sales. For greater success on Amazon, the company also provides a range of creative services including photography, copywriting and listing optimization. Founded in 2014, Viral Launch is privately-held and headquartered in Indianapolis. To learn more, visit viral-launch.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Attachment

Kate Shepherd Viral Launch 317-442-1674 kate@kateshepherdcommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.